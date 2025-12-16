B. L. Kashyap rises after securing Rs 616-cr order from Sattva CKC

B. L. Kashyap and Sons rose 2.59% to Rs 54.57 after the company said that it has secured an order worth Rs 615.69 crore from Sattva CKC for structural and civil works for the commercial project "Sattva Chennai Knowledge City" at Chennai, Tamil Nadu.The project is scheduled to be executed within 31 months.
B. L. Kashyap and Sons is an EPC company engaged in the business of construction of high-rise residential and commercial complexes, IT parks, and institutional buildings.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 8.62 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 9.38 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations jumped 32.86% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 355.13 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
