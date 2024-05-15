Nureca reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.15 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.07% to Rs 16.97 crore

Net Loss of Nureca reported to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.07% to Rs 16.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.42% to Rs 91.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

