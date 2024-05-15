Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

ITI Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Brigade Enterprises Ltd and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 May 2024.

ITI Ltd surged 11.21% to Rs 317.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.85 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 1165.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32022 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57353 shares in the past one month.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd spiked 9.16% to Rs 830.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 73896 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29761 shares in the past one month.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd spurt 9.08% to Rs 1093.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18445 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17258 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Partly Paidup exploded 8.92% to Rs 68.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 15 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

