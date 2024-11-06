Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nxtra by Airtel deploys AI in its data centres to drive operational excellence

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Furthering its mission to build future-ready data centre infrastructure that is Intelligent by Design and Sustainable by Choice, Nxtra by Airtel, one of Indias leading data centre companies, has deployed Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its data centres to drive operational excellence.

With this, Nxtra by Airtel has become the first data centre in India to leverage AI to build new-age digitised facilities engineered to drive smart capabilities like predictive maintenance, enhanced operational and energy efficiency, streamlined automation of operations and optimised capex utilisation.

The deployment leverages the AI-powered SmartSense platform of leading AI expert in the infrastructure industry, Ecolibrium. Nxtra implemented the AI technology in its Chennai data centre first and will now deploy the capabilities across all its core data centres.

With the deployment, Nxtra aims to achieve key efficiency milestones including:

-10% increase in asset life through real time performance analytics to identify early signs of deterioration and provide corrective recommendations h

- 10% reduction in non-IT power consumption through early identification of deviations and energy loss in each piece of equipment h

-15% increase in equipment performance through AI-driven Fault Detection and Diagnostics (FDD) algorithms and preventative maintenance h

-25% improvement in productivity with intelligent and proactive insights across all DC operations

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

