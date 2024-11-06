Virat Kohli falls out of top 20 ICC Test batters for first time in 10 years

Rishabh Pant has roared back into the top 10 of the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings after stellar performances in Mumbai. Scoring 60 in the first innings and a gritty 64 in the second during India’s failed chase of 147, Pant leaped five spots to secure sixth place, just one shy of his career-best ranking of fifth from July 2022. New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell, who was ranked third earlier this year, rebounded to seventh after his scores of 82 and 21, advancing an impressive eight positions.

Will Young Soars; Kohli Falls Out of Top 20

Player of the Series Will Young's knocks of 71 and 51 catapulted him 29 rungs to 44th, marking a career-best 550 rating points. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill’s 90 in the first innings propelled him to 16th, but India opener Yashaswi Jaiswal slipped to fourth. Shockingly, former captain Virat Kohli has dropped out of the world’s top 20 Test batters for the first time since December 2014—a near decade-long streak broken.

Bangladesh vs South Africa: Rare Feat Elevates Proteas Batters

The latest rankings also reflect the historic Chattogram Test, where three South African players—Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, and Wiaan Mulder—scored maiden centuries in a single innings. De Zorzi rose 32 places to 38th, Stubbs jumped 27 places to 71st, and Mulder climbed 19 spots to 75th.

Jadeja, Patel Shine in Bowling Rankings

India’s Ravindra Jadeja and New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel made significant strides in the bowling charts following their exploits at Wankhede Stadium. Jadeja’s third career 10-wicket haul boosted him from eighth to sixth place, crossing the coveted 800-point mark. Patel’s remarkable 11-wicket performance propelled him 12 spots to a career-best 22nd. South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj also surged into the top 20, jumping from 23rd to 19th after his five-wicket haul in the second innings.