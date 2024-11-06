SA vs IND: Anil Kumble backs uncapped stars to do well in T20 series

Former Indian skipper Anil Kumble believes that the uncapped trio of Yash Dayal, Vyshak Vijaykumar, and Ramandeep Singh deserve recognition for their exceptional performances in domestic cricket during India's tour of South Africa.

As India prepares to face South Africa in a five-match T20I series beginning Friday in Durban, the team will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, with VVS Laxman serving as the coach.

"I hope all these three get an opportunity to play for the Indian team because all of them have really done well at the domestic level," Kumble was quoted as saying by Jio Cinema. Anil Kumble lauds Yash Dayal on comeback

Kumble praised Dayal for coming back stronger after being hit for five consecutive sixes by GT's Rinku Singh in an IPL match during the 2023 edition.

"Yash Dayal, after those five sixes by Rinku Singh, has certainly come back strong. That shows a lot about his character and what he can bring to the table," he said.

"He's a fantastic left-arm seamer and moves the ball both ways. He's developed his game around bowling in the death overs as well; he did really well for RCB last season," Kumble added. 'I was surprised they didn't retain him'

Kumble also expressed his surprise at Vijaykumar not being retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru and backed the Karnataka bowler to do well.

More From This Section

"Vyshak is really good. (Once) again, (he is) a domestic player who's done a lot of good work for Karnataka. Unfortunately, he didn't get enough opportunities for RCB, and I was a bit surprised that they didn't retain him," he said.

"I hope he gets an opportunity in South Africa. He has all the variations of bowling in the death overs," Kumble added. Kumble hoping to see Ramandeep's bowling vs SA

Kumble said Ramandeep, if picked, should also be tried as a bowler.

"He has really come up with strides, especially after his move to KKR. Batting in that middle period where he's been that striker who can really destroy even when he gets three or four balls," Kumble said.

"That has been the best part about Ramandeep. He's a gun fielder; we've seen that in that emerging championship (Emerging Teams Asia Cup). He bowls a bit too."