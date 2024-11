Rites consolidated net profit declines 27.85% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.13% to Rs 540.86 crore

Net profit of Rites declined 27.85% to Rs 72.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 101.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.13% to Rs 540.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 582.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.540.86582.3619.6523.67126.22164.34111.28150.2872.98101.15

