K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 204.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of K.P. Energy rose 204.89% to Rs 24.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 182.81% to Rs 198.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.198.6270.2320.3122.5135.3814.1732.8412.0624.948.18

