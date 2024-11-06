K.P. Energy consolidated net profit rises 204.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 182.81% to Rs 198.62 croreNet profit of K.P. Energy rose 204.89% to Rs 24.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 182.81% to Rs 198.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 70.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales198.6270.23 183 OPM %20.3122.51 -PBDT35.3814.17 150 PBT32.8412.06 172 NP24.948.18 205
