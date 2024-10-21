Oberoi Realty launches Oberoi Garden City Thane project

Garners gross bookings of Rs 1,348 cr in first three days of launch

Oberoi Realty launched its much-awaited integrated development, Oberoi Garden City Thane at Pokhran Road No 2 on Friday, 18 October 2024 and has recorded gross booking value of ~ Rs 1,348 crore for 5.65 lakh sq ft (carpet area) over the first three days.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Aptly named Jardin at Oberoi Garden City Thane, French for Garden, the homes welcome residents to a Garden of Life where true luxuries abound, and human centricity is at the heart of the design philosophy. Spread across ~ 75 acres; Oberoi Garden City Thane is set to establish new standards in luxury living offering homes with over 30 worldclass amenities, a 5-star deluxe JW Marriott Hotel Thane Garden City, an exclusive Private Membership Club and an Oberoi International School.