Tax super-rich, fund just and green future: Greenpeace's poster at WEF

Earlier on Monday, Greenpeace activists from various countries blocked the arrivals of the participants of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland at the Lago heliport

World Economic Forum, WEF
Greenpeace called for tackling the root causes of inequality to save the planet.
Press Trust of India Davos
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 4:07 PM IST
In a rare occurrence, rights group Greenpeace on Tuesday put up a poster inside the main venue of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting here, calling for taxing the super-rich.

"Tax the super rich. Fund a just & green future," read the yellow poster with black letters held by two volunteers in green T-shirts on a balcony right outside the Congress hall minutes before the opening plenary was to begin there.

Greenpeace International, whose executive director Mads Christensen is participating in the meeting, is an independent campaigning organisation that uses non-violent creative confrontation to expose environmental problems.

Earlier on Monday, Greenpeace activists from various countries blocked the arrivals of the participants of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland at the Lago heliport.

In a statement, Greenpeace said, "As the planet burns and the rich grow richer, the link between inequality and environmental destruction becomes undeniable.

"The richest 1 per cent are responsible for more emissions than 66 per cent of the world's population, polluting and plundering the planet for their own gain," it said.

Greenpeace called for tackling the root causes of inequality to save the planet.

"There is enough money for a green and fair world but it's just in the wrong pockets. It's time to make rich polluting elites pay.

"We urge governments to tax the super-rich now and use those funds to support people and protect the planet," it said.

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

