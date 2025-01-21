Adani Energy Solutions bags Rs 25,000 cr Bhadla-Fatehpur HVDC Project

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) has won the prestigious ~Rs 25,000 crore Bhadla (Rajasthan)- Fatehpur (Uttar Pradesh) HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) order. It is AESL's largest order win till date, taking its under execution order book to Rs 54,761 crore and transmission network to 25,778 ckm and 84,186 MVA transformation capacity.

AESL won the project under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism and REC Power Development & Consultancy (RECPDCL) was the bid process coordinator. The project SPV got formally transferred to AESL on 20 January 2025.

Called Transmission system for evacuation of power from REZ in Rajasthan (20 GW) under Phase-III Part I, the project includes establishment of 6,000 MW HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) system between Bhadla to Fatehpur (~2400 ckm) along with 7500 MVA transmission capacity.

The project will help evacuate 6 GW renewable energy from various REZs in Rajasthan beyond Bhadla-III to demand centers of North India and to the national grid. AESL will deliver the project in 4.5 years

