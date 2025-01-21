RRB Group D 2025 notification out: Ahead of starting the application process for over 32000 posts, the : Ahead of starting the application process for over 32000 posts, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) shared an important notice.

The latest notice from RRB shared information about changing the age limit rule and the exact number of vacancies. Now the age will be calculated from January 1, 2025. Earlier a short notice claimed that the age will be calculated from July 1, 2025.

The online application process for recruitment will start from January 23, 2025. The last date to apply is February 22, 2025, and the examination will be conducted in CBT mode.

Class 10th candidates can apply for the recruitment to Group D posts.

For Group D job candidates, the ITI diploma is no longer mandatory. Previously, the NAC or ITI diploma given by the National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) was mandatory to apply for the technical departments, along with class 10. Candidates without NAC or ITI could not apply.

Three years relaxation in age limit

The notice also stated that the students would be given three years of relaxation in the maximum age limit. Now, the maximum age limit has been increased to 36 from 33.

Application Fee

The fee for General/OBC category candidates is Rs 500 (Rs 400 will be refunded on appearing in CBT) and fees for SC/ST/EBC/Female/Transgender is Rs 250 (full fee will be refunded on appearing in CBT).

RRB Exam pattern

RRB Group D Subjects No. of Questions General Science 25 Mathematics 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 Those who qualify for the CBT will proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by document verification and medical examination. The final selection will be based on merit, ensuring that all qualifying criteria are met. RRB Group D Exam 2025: Important date and time The RRB exam would be a computer-based examination. The total number of questions in the exam is 100 and each exam carries one mark. Candidates would be given 90 minutes to complete the examination.

Date of Indicative Notice 28.12.2024 Date of Publication 22.01.2025 Opening date & time of online registration of Applications 23.01.2025 (00:00 Hrs) Closing date & time for online submission of Applications 22.02.2025 (23:59 Hrs) Date for Application fee payment after closing date i.e. 22.02.2025 (23:59 hrs) Date & time for Modification window for corrections in application form with payment of modification fee. 23.02.2025 to 24.02.2025 (23:59 Hrs)

RRB Group D of Vacancies Details: