Bansal Wire Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.68% to Rs 940.20 crore

Net profit of Bansal Wire Industries rose 41.72% to Rs 33.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.68% to Rs 940.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 708.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 96.44% to Rs 144.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.22% to Rs 3507.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2466.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

940.20708.623507.172466.037.656.457.665.8661.5337.55240.38120.4550.7931.79210.39107.0033.1223.37144.6273.62

