Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bansal Wire Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Bansal Wire Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 32.68% to Rs 940.20 crore

Net profit of Bansal Wire Industries rose 41.72% to Rs 33.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.68% to Rs 940.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 708.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 96.44% to Rs 144.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 73.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.22% to Rs 3507.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2466.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales940.20708.62 33 3507.172466.03 42 OPM %7.656.45 -7.665.86 - PBDT61.5337.55 64 240.38120.45 100 PBT50.7931.79 60 210.39107.00 97 NP33.1223.37 42 144.6273.62 96

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Netlink Solutions (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.95 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Laxmi India Finance standalone net profit rises 88.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Power Grid Q4 PAT declines to Rs 4,143 crore in FY25

Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at Pfizer Ltd counter

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story