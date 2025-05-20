Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit declines 28.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.04% to Rs 14.37 croreNet profit of Sinclairs Hotels declined 28.95% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.04% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 31.84% to Rs 14.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.40% to Rs 53.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
