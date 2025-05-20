Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit declines 28.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit declines 28.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 3.04% to Rs 14.37 crore

Net profit of Sinclairs Hotels declined 28.95% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.04% to Rs 14.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.84% to Rs 14.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.40% to Rs 53.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 55.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales14.3714.82 -3 53.4255.88 -4 OPM %34.2438.33 -34.2939.55 - PBDT5.617.47 -25 22.8430.30 -25 PBT4.206.40 -34 17.8125.43 -30 NP3.785.32 -29 14.0020.54 -32

First Published: May 20 2025 | 2:53 PM IST

