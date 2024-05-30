Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Octal Credit Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Octal Credit Capital reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:29 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Octal Credit Capital reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 4.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 74.77% to Rs 0.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.070.07 0 0.281.11 -75 OPM %42.86-1185.71 -46.43-57.66 - PBDT1.57-0.83 LP 4.11-0.64 LP PBT1.57-0.83 LP 4.11-0.64 LP NP1.56-0.83 LP 4.09-0.47 LP

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

