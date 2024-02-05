Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 509.95 points or 1.89% at 27515.32 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 5.61%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.01%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.88%),Linde India Ltd (up 2.14%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.05%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.38%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.36%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.35%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.01%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.39%), moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 101.78 or 0.14% at 72187.41.

The Nifty 50 index was up 36.55 points or 0.17% at 21890.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 242.49 points or 0.53% at 46092.29.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 100.59 points or 0.75% at 13450.53.

On BSE,2050 shares were trading in green, 1177 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

