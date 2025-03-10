Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil and Gas shares slide

Oil and Gas shares slide

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Oil & Gas index falling 372.23 points or 1.56% at 23461.56 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 3.35%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.12%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.75%),Oil India Ltd (down 1.62%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.49%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.49%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.02%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.99%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.77%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.42%), moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 596.1 or 1.31% at 45010.76.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 105.27 points or 0.76% at 13727.39.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.7 points or 0.06% at 22565.2.

The BSE Sensex index was up 67.51 points or 0.09% at 74400.09.

On BSE,1358 shares were trading in green, 2615 were trading in red and 179 were unchanged.

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

