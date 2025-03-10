Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient appoints K. A. Prabhakaran as Chief Technology Officer

Cyient appoints K. A. Prabhakaran as Chief Technology Officer

Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 1:16 PM IST
Cyient announced the appointment of K. A. Prabhakaran as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of its DET business.

Prabhakaran is an accomplished professional in the engineering & research and development sector with over 30 years of experience. He joins Cyient from Honeywell, where he was the Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for the Process Solutions group. He was responsible for driving technology innovation and customer-centric solutions for customers worldwide. He was last based in Houston, TX, and will now be based in Bengaluru, India.

As Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Prabhakaran will drive Cyient's technological vision, developing cutting-edge, market-ready solutions that enhance competitiveness and relevance. He will play a pivotal role in expanding the company's technology footprint by fostering innovation, building future-ready competencies, and seeding new capabilities across the organization.

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

