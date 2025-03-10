Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro currency speculators further reduce net shorts

Euro currency speculators further reduce net shorts

Image
Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market further reduced net short positions, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 10106 contracts in the data reported through March 04, 2025. This was a weekly reduction of 15319 net short contracts.

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

