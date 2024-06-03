Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 1412.35 points or 4.93% at 30052.22 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 10.55%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 7.58%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 5.75%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 5.59%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 5.13%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 5.05%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 4.12%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.49%), Linde India Ltd (up 2.39%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.33%).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 1029.05 or 2.18% at 48292.71.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 414.1 points or 2.84% at 14978.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 615.8 points or 2.73% at 23146.5.

The BSE Sensex index was up 2004.51 points or 2.71% at 75965.82.

On BSE,2750 shares were trading in green, 517 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News