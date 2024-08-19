Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Oil & Gas index increasing 576.08 points or 1.81% at 32462.27 at 09:40 IST. Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.58%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.72%),Oil India Ltd (up 2.72%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.3%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.03%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.91%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.66%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.59%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.94%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.66%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At 09:40 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 610.01 or 1.13% at 54467.1.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 102.83 points or 0.63% at 16412.19.

The Nifty 50 index was up 59.45 points or 0.24% at 24600.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 152.74 points or 0.19% at 80589.58.

On BSE,2435 shares were trading in green, 813 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

