Energy shares gain

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 10:06 AM IST
Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Energy index rising 195.27 points or 1.45% at 13645.59 at 09:40 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 4.28%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 3.58%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.72%),Oil India Ltd (up 2.72%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.51%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were IRM Energy Ltd (up 2.42%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 2.3%), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.08%), Mahanagar Gas Ltd (up 2.04%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.03%).

On the other hand, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.52%), moved lower.

At 09:40 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 610.01 or 1.13% at 54467.1.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 102.83 points or 0.63% at 16412.19.

The Nifty 50 index was up 59.45 points or 0.24% at 24600.6.

The BSE Sensex index was up 152.74 points or 0.19% at 80589.58.

On BSE,2435 shares were trading in green, 813 were trading in red and 132 were unchanged.

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

