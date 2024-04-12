Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 265.76 points or 0.93% at 28344.32 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 2.16%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.69%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.56%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.54%),Linde India Ltd (down 1.23%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.82%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.64%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.2%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.07%).

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.94%), turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 655.67 or 0.87% at 74382.48.

The Nifty 50 index was down 189.5 points or 0.83% at 22564.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 53.36 points or 0.12% at 46095.02.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 4.94 points or 0.04% at 13951.71.

On BSE,1483 shares were trading in green, 2283 were trading in red and 128 were unchanged.

