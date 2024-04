Datamatics Global Services announced that Dinesh Kumar VK has been appointed as Executive Vice President and Global Sales Head. He will be reporting to Rahul Kanodia - Vice Chairman & CEO of Datamatics.

Dinesh will lead the Datamatics Sales function globally, which has a presence across 4 continents and has over 300 global enterprise customers across Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Manufacturing, International Organizations, and Media & Publishing.

