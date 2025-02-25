Oil and Gas stocks slide

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Oil & Gas index decreasing 200.07 points or 0.85% at 23437.47 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 3.29%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.29%),Oil India Ltd (down 1.97%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.88%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.92%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.72%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.21%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.81%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.18%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 49.06 or 0.11% at 45205.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 35.95 points or 0.26% at 13844.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 33.8 points or 0.15% at 22587.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 258.17 points or 0.35% at 74712.58.

On BSE,1829 shares were trading in green, 1978 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

