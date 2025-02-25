Metal stocks edge lower

Metal stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Metal index decreasing 445.58 points or 1.56% at 28121.56 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 3.88%), Vedanta Ltd (down 3.74%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.87%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (down 1.89%),NMDC Ltd (down 1.76%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 1.48%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (down 1.36%), Coal India Ltd (down 1%), JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.87%), and Tata Steel Ltd (down 0.47%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 49.06 or 0.11% at 45205.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 35.95 points or 0.26% at 13844.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 33.8 points or 0.15% at 22587.15.

The BSE Sensex index was up 258.17 points or 0.35% at 74712.58.

On BSE,1829 shares were trading in green, 1978 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

