Basic materials stocks slide

Basic materials stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Commodities index decreasing 62.64 points or 0.92% at 6742.66 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Commodities index, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd (down 4.32%), Meghmani Organics Ltd (down 4.12%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 3.88%),Atul Ltd (down 3.79%),Vedanta Ltd (down 3.74%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 2.87%), Sagar Cements Ltd (down 2.81%), Fineotex Chemical Ltd (down 2.43%), Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd (down 2.36%), and India Cements Ltd (down 2.15%).

On the other hand, Paradeep Phosphates Ltd (up 5.34%), Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd (up 4.23%), and Sharda Cropchem Ltd (up 3.92%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 49.06 or 0.11% at 45205.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 35.95 points or 0.26% at 13844.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 33.8 points or 0.15% at 22587.15.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 258.17 points or 0.35% at 74712.58.

On BSE,1829 shares were trading in green, 1978 were trading in red and 148 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News