LTIMindtree Ltd slips for fifth straight session

LTIMindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 4974, down 1.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 9% in last one year as compared to a 2.08% rally in NIFTY and a 4.17% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

LTIMindtree Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4974, down 1.46% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 22581.35. The Sensex is at 74664.52, up 0.28%.LTIMindtree Ltd has lost around 12.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which LTIMindtree Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.88% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39446.6, down 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.86 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4970.25, down 1.7% on the day. LTIMindtree Ltd tumbled 9% in last one year as compared to a 2.08% rally in NIFTY and a 4.17% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 33.51 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

