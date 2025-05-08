Oil Country Tubular reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.54 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 204.07% to Rs 34.33 crore

Net Loss of Oil Country Tubular reported to Rs 10.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 14.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 204.07% to Rs 34.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 31.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 70.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 573.79% to Rs 122.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

34.3311.29122.9018.2435.9230.0335.110.6013.042.5540.50-4.43-11.95-15.53-29.10-75.99-10.54-14.64-31.86-70.45

