Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 1.04%



Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 5:51 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended down 1.04% at 9307.15 today. The index is down 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Stainless Ltd slipped 6.81%, Hindustan Copper Ltd dropped 3.58% and NMDC Ltd shed 2.81%. The Nifty Metal index is up 36.00% over last one year compared to the 30.07% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index is down 0.99% and Nifty FMCG index gained 0.82% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.17% to close at 25278.7 while the SENSEX added 0.24% to close at 82559.84 today.

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

