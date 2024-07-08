Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 294.15, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 80.74% in last one year as compared to a 25.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.18% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 294.15, up 2.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 24289.7. The Sensex is at 79897.4, down 0.12%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has risen around 13.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42523.9, up 0.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 254.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 180.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 295.75, up 2.05% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up 80.74% in last one year as compared to a 25.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 67.18% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.95 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

