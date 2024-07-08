Consumer Durables stocks slide

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Consumer Durables index decreasing 1129.55 points or 1.92% at 57570.71 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Consumer Durables index, Titan Company Ltd (down 3.8%), Blue Star Ltd (down 3.26%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 1.37%),Havells India Ltd (down 1.32%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.74%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Voltas Ltd (down 0.73%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.66%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (down 0.14%), and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (down 0.05%).

On the other hand, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 2.1%), turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 87.15 or 0.16% at 54066.81.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 48.3 points or 0.3% at 16175.41.

The Nifty 50 index was down 40.35 points or 0.17% at 24283.5.

The BSE Sensex index was down 94.23 points or 0.12% at 79902.37.

On BSE,1708 shares were trading in green, 2302 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

