Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 278, up 3.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 78.32% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% jump in NIFTY and a 77.66% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 278, up 3.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21863.25. The Sensex is at 71855.64, up 0.05%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has gained around 18.25% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 13.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39253.5, up 1.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 228.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 289.39 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 274.3, up 3.39% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up 78.32% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% jump in NIFTY and a 77.66% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 8.85 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News