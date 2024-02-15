State Bank of India spurts 1.67%, gains for third straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 755.85, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 39.95% in last one year as compared to a 21.22% gain in NIFTY and a 10.5% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 755.85, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.11% on the day, quoting at 21863.25. The Sensex is at 71855.64, up 0.05%. State Bank of India has added around 18.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 4.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 45908.3, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 203.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 263.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 755.7, up 1.29% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 10.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

