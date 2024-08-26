Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Surges 1.5%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Surges 1.5%

Image
Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has lost 2.22% over last one month compared to 1.82% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.07% rise in the SENSEX

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained 1.5% today to trade at Rs 323.9. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.84% to quote at 32442.92. The index is up 1.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil India Ltd increased 1.11% and GAIL (India) Ltd added 0.52% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 73.43 % over last one year compared to the 25.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has lost 2.22% over last one month compared to 1.82% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 59686 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17.32 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 344.6 on 01 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 172.8 on 24 Aug 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

How Trai's new rules may cause OTP delays for you starting Sept 1

LIVE: Maha govt to allow women to lodge harassment complaints online, says deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Launched in 2019, Amazon Pay's UPI offering crosses 100 mn customers mark

Why has Bangladesh Cricket Board been urged to ban Shakib Al Hasan? Details

NCERT proposes Class 12 scores include marks from Classes 9, 10, and 11

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story