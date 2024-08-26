Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Surges 1.5%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has lost 2.22% over last one month compared to 1.82% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.07% rise in the SENSEX
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained 1.5% today to trade at Rs 323.9. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 0.84% to quote at 32442.92. The index is up 1.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oil India Ltd increased 1.11% and GAIL (India) Ltd added 0.52% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 73.43 % over last one year compared to the 25.43% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has lost 2.22% over last one month compared to 1.82% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 59686 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17.32 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 344.6 on 01 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 172.8 on 24 Aug 2023.
