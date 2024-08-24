Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bio Green Papers reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.38 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 24 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 50.02 crore

Net profit of Bio Green Papers reported to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 50.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales50.020 0 OPM %13.210 -PBDT6.62-0.67 LP PBT5.38-0.75 LP NP5.38-0.75 LP

First Published: Aug 24 2024 | 5:35 PM IST

