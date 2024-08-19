Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Surges 2.55%, BSE Oil & Gas index Gains 1.25%

Last Updated : Aug 19 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 5.74% over last one month compared to 4.78% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.09% rise in the SENSEX

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained 2.55% today to trade at Rs 338. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 1.25% to quote at 32283.41. The index is up 4.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 2.06% and Oil India Ltd added 2.02% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 71.58 % over last one year compared to the 24.22% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 5.74% over last one month compared to 4.78% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.09% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 66893 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17.81 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 344.6 on 01 Aug 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 172.8 on 24 Aug 2023.

First Published: Aug 19 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

