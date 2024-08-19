Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Surges 2.55%, BSE Oil & Gas index Gains 1.25%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 5.74% over last one month compared to 4.78% gain in BSE Oil & Gas index and 0.09% rise in the SENSEX

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained 2.55% today to trade at Rs 338. The BSE Oil & Gas index is up 1.25% to quote at 32283.41. The index is up 4.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 2.06% and Oil India Ltd added 2.02% on the day. The BSE Oil & Gas index went up 71.58 % over last one year compared to the 24.22% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

