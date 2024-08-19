India's forex reserves fall $4.8 billion to $670.11 billion

Indias forex reserves declined $4.8 billion to $670.119 billion for the week ended August 9, according to the latest RBI data.

In the previous reporting week, the countrys foreign exchange reserves had increased $7.533 billion to an all-time high of $674.919 billion.

For the week ended August 9, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $4.079 billion to $587.96 billion.

Gold reserves declined by $860 million to $59.239 billion during the week. The special drawing rights (SDRs) were up by $121 million to $18.282 billion.

Indias reserve position with the IMF increased by USD 18 million to USD 4.638 billion in the reporting week, the central bank data showed.