OK Play India consolidated net profit declines 31.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.88% to Rs 37.94 crore

Net profit of OK Play India declined 31.71% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 37.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.37.9440.3121.6919.574.493.720.850.690.280.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News