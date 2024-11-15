Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

OK Play India consolidated net profit declines 31.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:22 AM IST
Sales decline 5.88% to Rs 37.94 crore

Net profit of OK Play India declined 31.71% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 37.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales37.9440.31 -6 OPM %21.6919.57 -PBDT4.493.72 21 PBT0.850.69 23 NP0.280.41 -32

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

