OK Play India consolidated net profit declines 31.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.88% to Rs 37.94 croreNet profit of OK Play India declined 31.71% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 37.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales37.9440.31 -6 OPM %21.6919.57 -PBDT4.493.72 21 PBT0.850.69 23 NP0.280.41 -32
