Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suryaamba Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Suryaamba Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.82 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 2.71% to Rs 53.79 crore

Net loss of Suryaamba Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 2.71% to Rs 53.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales53.7955.29 -3 OPM %4.895.59 -PBDT1.791.91 -6 PBT0.220.32 -31 NP-0.820.18 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Trump pledges to end Russia-Ukraine war, focus on Middle East peace

Bluesky attracts millions of users as they leave Musk's X after Trump win

Truck drivers concerned over livelihood as GRAP-III now effective in Delhi

China's prez unveils megaport in Peru, locals say they're being left out

Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story