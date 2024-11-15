Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit declines 25.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 604.10 crore

Net profit of Ashapura Minechem declined 25.28% to Rs 44.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 604.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 554.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.604.10554.0710.615.5046.2140.2226.5320.9044.3359.33

