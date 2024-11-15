Ashapura Minechem consolidated net profit declines 25.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 604.10 croreNet profit of Ashapura Minechem declined 25.28% to Rs 44.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 59.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 604.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 554.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales604.10554.07 9 OPM %10.615.50 -PBDT46.2140.22 15 PBT26.5320.90 27 NP44.3359.33 -25
