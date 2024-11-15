IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 49.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales decline 3.59% to Rs 525.75 crore

Net profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 49.43% to Rs 19.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.59% to Rs 525.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 545.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales525.75545.30 -4 OPM %7.9111.77 -PBDT43.8866.87 -34 PBT25.9451.18 -49 NP19.1537.87 -49

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

