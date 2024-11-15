IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 49.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.59% to Rs 525.75 crore

Net profit of IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals declined 49.43% to Rs 19.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 37.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.59% to Rs 525.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 545.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.525.75545.307.9111.7743.8866.8725.9451.1819.1537.87

