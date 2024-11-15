M K Proteins standalone net profit rises 324.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 146.99% to Rs 33.69 croreNet profit of M K Proteins rose 324.39% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 146.99% to Rs 33.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33.6913.64 147 OPM %6.594.77 -PBDT2.400.64 275 PBT2.330.52 348 NP1.740.41 324
