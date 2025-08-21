Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ola Electric corrects on profit booking

Ola Electric corrects on profit booking

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
Ola Electric Mobility slipped 6.7% to Rs 49.75 on Thursday as investors booked profits after a steep two-day rally of 29.39%.

The recent gains were driven by a flurry of product launches and technology updates announced at the company's annual Sankalp 2025 event.

At the event, Ola unveiled the 4680 Bharat Cell, India's first indigenously developed lithium-ion cell, which will power its upcoming vehicle line-up. It also introduced the countrys first ferrite motor without rare-earth magnets, set for phased deployment from Q3 FY26.

The company entered the sports scooter segment with the launch of the S1 Pro Sport, available with 5.2kWh and 4kWh battery packs at a price of Rs 1,49,999. Deliveries begin January 2026. Two other models, the S1 Pro+ (Rs 1,69,999) and Roadster X+ (Rs 1,89,999), both equipped with the Bharat Cell, will hit the market this Navratri.

Among concept models, Ola showcased Diamondhead, an electric motorcycle capable of 0-100 kmph in 2 seconds, targeted for a sub-Rs 5 lakh launch in CY27.

The company also introduced its modular Gen 4 platform, which supports two-, three- and four-wheelers, as well as drones and humanoids. Compared to its Gen 1 predecessor, it offers 76% higher peak power, 25% lower weight, 15% better efficiency and 41% cost savings.

In software, Ola unveiled MoveOS 6, its AI-powered operating system with over 25 features, including Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning and multilingual support across 11 Indian languages. The rollout is planned for early 2026.

Ola Electric Mobility is India's leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer. It specialises in the vertical integration of technology and manufacturing for EVs and their components, including battery cells.

The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 428 crore in Q1 FY26 as against net loss of Rs 870 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 35.52% QoQ to Rs 828 crore in Q1 FY26.

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

