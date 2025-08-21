Shanti Gold Intl rallies after Q1 PAT spikes 174% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Shanti Gold International jumped 4.33% to Rs 258 after the company's standalone net profit surged 174.08% to Rs 24.64 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 8.99 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 22.07% YoY to Rs 292.77 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared 179.13% to Rs 32.91 crore during the quarter ended 30th June 2025.

Total expenses climbed 13.58% to Rs 261.01 crore in Q1 June 2025, compared with Rs 229.80 crore recorded in Q1 June 2024. In Q1 FY26, cost of material consumed stood at Rs 272.19 crore (up 49.45% YoY), employees benefit expenses was at Rs 1.57 crore (up 40.18% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 5.24 crore (up 40.86% YoY).

The counter entered into bourses on Friday, 1 August 2025. It was listed at Rs 229.10, exhibiting a premium of 15.13% to the issue price of 199. The IPO of Shanti Gold International was subscribed 81.17 times. The issue opened for bidding on 25 July 2025 and it closed on 29 July 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 189 and 199 per share. Shanti Gold International, founded in 2003, is a Mumbai-based company that makes high-quality 22 kt CZ gold jewelryincluding bangles, rings, necklaces, and full sets. The company works with big names like Joyalukkas and Lalithaa Jewellery.