Ola Electric rises after successful cost-cutting and network overhaul

Ola Electric Mobility (OLA) rose 1.55% to Rs 51.70, following the successful completion of its Network Transformation and Opex Reduction Program, a company-wide initiative launched in November 2024.

The program, aimed at slashing costs and enhancing customer experience, has yielded financial and operational improvements.

The initiative has delivered a sustainable cost reduction of Rs 90 crore per month, paving the way for Ola Electric to achieve Automotive segment EBITDA breakeven in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026 (Q1 FY26), with the full financial impact of these measures expected to be realized from April 2025.

Key components of the program included a major overhaul of the company's distribution network. Ola Electric shut down all regional warehouses, opting for direct factory shipping of vehicles, spare parts, and accessories to its stores. This streamlining, coupled with the automation of registration and other processes, and productivity enhancements in the sales and service network, has led to substantial savings.

Beyond cost reduction, the program has significantly improved operational efficiency. Average vehicle inventory has been reduced from approximately 35 days to 20 days, and customer delivery times have been slashed from 12 days to 3-4 days.

The company is also nearing completion of its vehicle registration process transformation. Daily registrations have surged to over 800, surpassing the average daily sales figures for January and February 2025.

"With all elements of the Network Transformation and Opex Reduction Program implemented, the Company has delivered on its commitment to operational excellence, and enhanced financial discipline and customer experience," Ola Electric said in a release. "These structural improvements position the company for strong long-term profitable growth and the company expects to achieve Automotive segment EBITDA breakeven in Q1 FY26."

Ola Electric Mobility is a manufacturer of electric vehicles (EVs) and certain core components for EVs such as battery packs, motors, and vehicle frames at the Ola Future factory.

On a consolidated basis, the company had reported a net loss of Rs 564 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 376 crore during the quarter ended December 2023. Net sales fell 19.37% year-on-year to Rs 1,045 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

