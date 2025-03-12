SEPC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Redtape Ltd, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd, JSW Holdings Ltd and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 March 2025.

SEPC Ltd spiked 10.99% to Rs 14.24 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 28.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.8 lakh shares in the past one month.

Redtape Ltd soared 7.39% to Rs 146.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29909 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39379 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd surged 5.36% to Rs 289.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20195 shares in the past one month.

JSW Holdings Ltd added 4.00% to Rs 20014.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 375 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 367 shares in the past one month.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd spurt 3.98% to Rs 468.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23528 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27460 shares in the past one month.

