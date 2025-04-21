Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Olatech Solutions hits the roof after securing order worth Rs 45 cr

Olatech Solutions hits the roof after securing order worth Rs 45 cr

Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Olatech Solutions hit an upper circuit of 2% to Rs 307.20 after the company secured a Rs 44.99 crore turnkey order from a reputed domestic telecom client for IT infrastructure, including AMC and O&M over 10 years.

The total order value is INR 449.9 million, of which approximately 50% will be billed in FY2025-26, and the remaining 50% will be billed over a period of 10 years.

The project involves the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of IT infrastructure for 6 months, with AMC and O&M services for 10 years.

Olatech Solutions is in the business of data center, enterprise, telecom, and IT software solutions in the OSS BSS segment.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 153.8% to Rs 3.02 crore on a 103.5% jump in revenue to Rs 15.16 crore in FY24 over FY23.

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

