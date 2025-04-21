International Gemmological Institute (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.62% to Rs 304.78 croreNet profit of International Gemmological Institute (India) rose 11.62% to Rs 140.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 304.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 278.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales304.78278.04 10 OPM %64.2162.38 -PBDT201.47183.29 10 PBT191.47171.09 12 NP140.73126.08 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content