International Gemmological Institute (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of International Gemmological Institute (India) rose 11.62% to Rs 140.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 126.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.62% to Rs 304.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 278.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.304.78278.0464.2162.38201.47183.29191.47171.09140.73126.08

