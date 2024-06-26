Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Om Birla re-elected as speaker of the Lok Sabha unanimously through voice vote

Om Birla re-elected as speaker of the Lok Sabha unanimously through voice vote

Image
Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Om Birla, a senior BJP MP, was re-elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha through a voice vote, as the opposition did not call for a division of votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju escorted Birla to the Speakers chair. Birla expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve again, emphasizing his commitment to parliamentary values and democratic traditions. The Speaker emphasized the need for maintaining the dignity of the House through respectful protest methods and enforcement of decorum.

Prime Minister Modi hailed Birla's re-election as historic, citing his past achievements and record productivity of 97% in the previous Lok Sabha.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Aditya Birla Capital gains on plan to amalgamate Aditya Birla Finance with itself

Board of Birla Precision Technologies approves fund raising via preferential issue of shares &amp; warrants

Birla Precision Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Portfolios announced for new union council of ministers

Grasim Inds to launch 'Birla Opus' paints with manufacturing operations in three states

CBI arrests Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise 'scam' case

Bajaj Auto arm commences production at new plant in Manaus, Brazil

Net claims of non-residents on India decline by US$ 6.4 billion during Q4FY24

Nazara Publishing partners with nCore to launch FAU-G: Domination

Market extends gains; oil &amp; gas shares advance

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story