Om Birla re-elected as speaker of the Lok Sabha unanimously through voice vote

Om Birla, a senior BJP MP, was re-elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha through a voice vote, as the opposition did not call for a division of votes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju escorted Birla to the Speakers chair. Birla expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve again, emphasizing his commitment to parliamentary values and democratic traditions. The Speaker emphasized the need for maintaining the dignity of the House through respectful protest methods and enforcement of decorum.

Prime Minister Modi hailed Birla's re-election as historic, citing his past achievements and record productivity of 97% in the previous Lok Sabha.

